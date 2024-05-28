FASHION Sakala has thanked fans for giving him support in his first season at Saudi Arabian Club Al Fayha. The Zambian international scored 22 goals and assisted nine in 40 games for the club. Posting on his Facebook page on Monday night, Sakala said he was overwhelmed with gratitude because of the support he had received throughout his first season in Saudi Arabia. “As my first season in Saudi Arabia has come to an end, I find myself overwhelmed with gratitude for every one of you who has stood by me throughout the season. My big thanks go to my family, fans of Al-Fayha Football Club, my Zambian fans and all my supporters worldwide. Your love knows no bounds. Your...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.