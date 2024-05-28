THE Zambia Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) team yesterday arrived in Windhoek, Namibia, ready to take on the continent’s best in the 2024 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Africa Championships. The team, consisting of 14 athletes among them flyweight Miracle Chipinto, bantamweight Mutinta Mweene, Gilbert Ndlovu, and others arrived safely at 4 AM on Monday after a challenging journey from Lusaka, which began on Saturday May 25 at 22:00 hours. In a statement, Monday, MMA Zambia president Benjamin Bush said the trip was not without obstacles. He revealed that the team experienced a flat tire and a smashed window. “The team faced a flat tire and a smashed window en route, but our spirit remained unshaken. A significant upgrade in transportation,...



