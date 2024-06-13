FIFA President Gianni Infantino is in Lusaka for a two day visit after arriving at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport last evening. The FIFA chief will take part in the commemoration of Zambia’s fallen heroes, the KK11 who died in a plan crash on the coast of Gabon in 1993. Speaking to journalists upon his arrival, Infantino said FIFA cared about giving opportunities to youths in Zambia through football. “Today and tomorrow the eyes of the world of football will be looking at what is happening here, Lusaka will be the capital of the world. It’s the first visit for the Secretary General of FIFA as well. We care about football, we care about the game, we care about uniting...



