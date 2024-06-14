FIFA President Gianni Infantino says women’s football in Zambia has become powerful. And President Hakainde Hichilema says he is hoping that every provincial capital in Zambia would have a stadium. Speaking when he met President Hichilema at State House, Thursday, Infantino said the Copper Queens were the best ambassadors to represent the country at the Olympic Games because of their talents. “Women’s football has become powerful here in Zambia. Qualifying for the World Cup in 2023 in Australia/ New Zealand, it is not easy. Qualifying for the Olympic Games in a few weeks time in Paris, it is even more difficult and you did it. The Copper Queens are today the best ambassadors of this country because their smiles, their...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.