Ricky Banda of Zambia challenged by Amos Wanjala of Kenya during the 2024 Hollywoodbets COSAFA Men's Championship match between Zambia and Kenya at the Nelson Mandela Stadium, Gqeberha on the 27 June 2024 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Ricky Banda of Zambia challenged by Amos Wanjala of Kenya during the 2024 Hollywoodbets COSAFA Men's Championship match between Zambia and Kenya at the Nelson Mandela Stadium, Gqeberha on the 27 June 2024 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

THE Chipolopolo have opened their Cosafa Cup title defence with a shocker after losing to Kenya at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha yesterday evening. Chisi Mbewe’s men were stunned by a youthful gang of Harambe Stars that displayed electric energy from the onset of the game to record a 2-0 victory. In contrast, the defending champions appeared unsettled early on and struggled to find their footing throughout the first 45 minutes of the game. The Chipolopolo’s uncharacteristic inability to control the midfield put Zambia’s defence on the backfoot and cracks in Mbewe’s tactics were exposed almost instantly as Kenyan attackers forced erratic play from the Copper Bullets, leading to concession of a penalty. Austine Odhiambo kept his cool...