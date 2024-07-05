ZAMBIA has been drawn alongside reigning champions Côte d’Ivoire in the qualification race for the Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament. The Chipolopolo have also drawn Sierra Leone and Chad. This was following draws conducted in Johannesburg yesterday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set the qualification process within a three-month window. Fixtures will be released in due course. Zambia had also drawn Côte d’Ivoire in the previous qualifiers where Chipolopolo emerged as group winners. The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will be staged in Morocco from December 2025 to January 2026....



