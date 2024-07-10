NCHANGA Rangers has made a significant move to enhance its squad ahead of the 2024/2025 FAZ Super League season by signing two Cameroonian junior internationals, Ikpeme Stephan Aniekan and Ygor Rincesse Tsolefack. In a statement, Nchanga Rangers Football Club Media Officer Andrew Ukwimi said Aniekan, a versatile holding midfielder, and Tsolefack, a robust defender for the Cameroon under-23 team, will bring a wealth of talent and international experience to the Konkola Copper Mine plc-sponsored side. ‘’The club believes these additions will provide much-needed depth without disrupting the current team dynamics. Club President Shapi Shachinda expressed his excitement about the new signings. The inclusion of the two Cameroonian players is part of our management and technical bench’s strategy to create some...



