The 24th edition of the Inter-Company Relay (ICR), held at the Lusaka Showgrounds on Saturday, saw an impressive turnout of 1,200 participants. Organised under the theme “Mitigating Climate Change,” the event aimed to raise funds for Zambian athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The relay featured a variety of categories, including the 21Km half marathon, in which Elizabeth Daka and Stephen Simukoko from ZNS emerged victorious in the women’s and men’s categories respectively. Daka was followed by Bwalya Ireen (ZNS) and Mercy Hantolola (Zambia Sugar), while Bright Muyobo (Zambia Police) and Derick Zulu (ZNS) took the second and third places among the men. In the Government Ministries category, the Office of the President Special Division took the lead,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.