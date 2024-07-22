ZAMBIAN Champions Red Arrows FC confirmed their status as triple Champions after engraving their name in the history books of the CECAFA Kagame Cup. Arrows becomes the first Zambian club to win the East and Central African crown by overcoming Rwandan Champions APR FC in an intriguing final played at Azam Sports Complex in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The Airmen stunned APR 10-9 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate in a tightly contested final witnessed by thousands who had filled the stadium to capacity. The CECAFA Kagame Cup adds to the domestic league crown and the ABSA Cup won before the 2023/2024 football season came to an end. APR had started as the better side and enjoyed ball possession in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.