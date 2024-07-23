THIRTEEN players including Nathan Sinkala, Kelvin Kapumbu and Lazarous Kambole have left Zesco United. In a statement, ZUFC Media and Public Relations Officer Verita Muyunda said the club would recruit players to enhance the team’s chances of winning a 10th Zambian League and compete in the upcoming CAF Confederations Cup. Muyunda stated that Club Chief Executive Officer Charles Kalala disclosed that some players left the club due to expiration of their contracts while others separated mutually with the club. “I wish to inform our supporters and stakeholders that Kelvin Kapumbu, Lazarous Kambole, Nathan Sinkala, Kezironi Kizito, Jesse Were, Samuel Adeyemi, Mwenya Chibwe, Francis Elimbi, Mpho Mathekgane have left the club following the expiration of their contracts. The club has also...



