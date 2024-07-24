RED Arrows president Moses Kambimbi has cautioned the Airmen not to relax after becoming triple champions following their recent success at the CECAFA Kagame Cup in Tanzania. The Super League champions became the first Zambian team to win the CECAFA Kagame Cup after defeating Rwandan champions APR FC 10-9 on penalties following a 1-1 stalemate in the final played on Sunday, at Azam Sports Complex in Tanzania. Speaking when welcoming the team at the Zambia Air Force base in Lusaka, Kambimbi urged Chisi Mbewe’s men to remain focused to achieve their new set objectives for the 2024/2025 football season. He said the Airmen’s targets were to win the Charity Shield before defending both the ABSA Cup and Super League titles....



