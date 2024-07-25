THE Zambia National Women’s soccer team will today begin its journey at the 2024 Summer Olympics, squaring off against the US Women’s Soccer Team in a Group B at Stade de Nice in Nice, France. The Olympic opener, with kickoff set for 21:00 hours local time, will be the first-ever meeting between the Bruce Mwape tutored Copper Queens and the USA. Mwape, who made history by qualifying the women’s team to both the World Cup and the Olympics is hoping the Copper Queens will start their campaign with a positive result against the four times Olympics champions, who are looking to win a fifth gold medal. “The US are a good side. It’s a team that has won the World...



