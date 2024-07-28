FANS were yesterday treated to an intriguing tussle as Mighty Mufulira Wanderers FC increased their chances of becoming the first team to win the inaugural International Resource Holdings (IRH) Mopani Challenge Cup after defeating rivals Nkana in the first leg played at a fully packed Shinde Stadium in Mufulira. A first half goal from Sam Chiposa gifted Mighty the bragging rights as they outclassed the Kitwe giants who boast of being the most decorated club with 13 Super League titles to their name. Chiposa was fortunate to have been at the right place at the right time to beat goalkeeper Moonga Ndala from Bright Mukuka’s well executed corner kick. The match saw both teams putting up a decent fight to...



