GREEN Buffaloes Women FC coach Carol Kanyemba has declared the ‘Nyanta Girls’ ready for the much anticipated 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League | COSAFA Qualifier that will run from 15 to 24 August in Blantyre, Malawi. Kanyemba is confident that the Zambian champions have what it takes to win the regional competition which will feature eight clubs. Speaking before departure for Malawi, Kanyemba, who named a 25 member squad, said Buffaloes had prepared adequately for the tournament where they would compete in Group A alongside University of Western Cape FC of South Africa, Herentals Queens (Zimbabwe) and FC Ongos Ladies of Namibia. Group B has hosts Ascent Academy, who will battle against Gaborone United Ladies FC of Botswana, Uniao Desportiva...



