BARBRA Banda has made the top 20 shortlist for the 2024 Women’s Ballon d’Or Award. The Copper Queens skipper has made the cut for the most prestigious individual football award after she helped the national team to make a consecutive appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where she contributed four goals in three games. Prior to the Olympics, the Orlando Pride striker was joint-top scorer of the National Women’s Soccer League with 12 goals in 12 games, helping Pride to remain unbeaten through the first half of the season. At the Olympics, the former Green Buffaloes and FC BUSA striker scored four goals in three matches, including a historic hat-trick in the loss against Australia. Joining Banda on the...



