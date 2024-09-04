FAZ has described the death of veteran coach Fordson Kabole as a great loss to the Zambian game. Kabole died yesterday at Kitwe Central Hospital and the funeral is being held in Kitwe’s Ndeke Township. FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said Kabole had diligently served the game over the years and would be remembered fervently. “Mr. Fordson Kabole is one the giants of our game and his passing is a loss to our game. We are lucky that he lived to share his knowledge over the years, making his passing a moment of celebration of his contribution to the game,” Kamanga said in a statement issued by FAZ Communications Manager Sydney Mungala. “Over the years, Mr Kabole not only groomed players...



