THE Zambia Under-20 National Soccer Team has been drawn in Group B alongside 2022 semi-finalist Angola, Namibia and Madagascar at the COSAFA Under-20 Championship set for Maputo in Mozambique from September 26 to October 5. According to the draws held yesterday in Maputo, the defending champions and Angola will renew their rivalry at the regional tournament having last met at the semi-final stage at Somhlolo stadium in Eswatini in 2022, where the young Chipolopolo won 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate. The Young Chipolopolo boys are among the 12 teams which will compete for the regional trophy at the competition that serves as qualifiers for the TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations next year. The finalists at this...



