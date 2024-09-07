ZAMBIA’S journey at the ongoing 2024 Paralympic Games has come to a disappointing end after envoys Monica Munga and Lassam Katongo suffered early elimination at the games in Paris. Munga and Katongo failed to impress in the women’s 400m T13 and the men’s 400m T12 where they finished seventh and third respectively. Competing in Lane 4 of Heat 2, Munga achieved a personal best time of 1:04.90 in the women’s 400m T13, finishing 7th in her heat. Munga, who was making her second appearance at the Paralympics, was no match for Brazil’s Soares da Silver who dominated the race and clocked 56.44s. Despite finishing the race last, Monica received praise from the National Olympics Committee of Zambia for recording a...



