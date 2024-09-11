THE Zambia National Soccer Team has returned to winning ways with an important 3-2 victory over Sierra Leone at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium last night. Grant’s men were on a six-game losing streak before yesterday’s match-up, having last tasted victory on March 24 in the friendly Four-Nations Tournament against Malawi. During the Chipolopolo’s time in the wilderness, the team lost to 2-1 away to Morocco in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, 0-1 against Tanzania on home soil in the same competition, 2-0 against both Kenya and Zimbabwe in the Cosafa Cup group stage, 1-0 to Comoros in the same tournament, and another 2-0 against Ivory Coast at the Stade De La Paix, in Bouake last Friday. The losing streak meant...