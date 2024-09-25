EXPERIENCED Power Dynamos midfielder Salulani Phiri is confident that the Kitwe giants will bounce back stronger after failing to get a win in the last four MTN Super League games which have all ended in stalemates. Phiri, who played for Polokwane City FC in South Africa before he returned to Zambia to play for Zanaco and now Power Dynamos, said the Kitwe giants would soon start scoring goals and bounce back to winning ways. Power, who started the new soccer season with a win over Mighty Mufulira Wanderers, sit on seventh position on the Super League table with seven points, six points behind league leaders Zesco United. Phiri said Power Dynamos are not worried about their failure to get a...



