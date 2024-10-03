DEFENDING champions Red Arrows will seek redemption when they host Lumwana Radiants at Nkoloma Stadium after last weekends shocking defeat to Mutondo Stars in Ndola. The Airmen are winless in the last three matches where they recorded consecutive defeats to TP Mazembe in the CAF Champions League before the 3-1 loss to Mutondo Stars. Today’s home game will see the Chisi Mbewe tutored side seek to protect its unbeaten record at Nkoloma Stadium where the Airmen have not recorded a loss since December 2023 when they were beaten 2-1 by Green Eagles. After learning from the defeat to Mutondo Stars, coach Chisi Mbewe is hoping for a different approach going into today’s game. “Playing Lumwana Radiants will not be easy...



