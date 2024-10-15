THE Zambia Men’s National Soccer Team will face Chad in Cameroon today for the return leg of the two teams’ 2025 AFCON qualifier. Zambia and Chad sit on second and third positions respectively, in the Group G pecking order with four and two points. The duo could not be separated in the first leg played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola last Friday, which ended in a goalless stalemate. Zambia were favourites to take all three points at home, but injuries to key players blunted the Chipolopolo’s striking force, allowing Chad to leave Ndola with a valuable point. Chad will not have much of an advantage in today’s game either, seeing that the Les Sao are unable to play...



