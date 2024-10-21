FAZ presidential aspirant Machacha Shepande says financial independence is key to attaining football development at all levels.

Shepande, who announced his desire to challenge Andrew Kamanga at next year’s FAZ elections, says there is need for a strategy that secures long-term sustainability through smart investments, partnerships, and

revenue generation for football to thrive in Zambia.

Shepande is a former Deputy Director of Sport at the Ministry of Youth and Sport, and also served as General Secretary of FAZ and the National Sports Council.

He said there was need to establishing football as a commercial product, marketing the leagues and national teams more aggressively on the international stage to attract investment.

“Football’s future depends on financial independence. We need a strategy that secures long-term sustainability through smart investments, partnerships, and revenue generation,” he said.

“Diversifying revenue streams through innovative business models, such as merchandising, sponsorships, and partnerships with private and public sectors and establishing football as a commercial product, marketing our leagues and national teams more aggressively on the international stage to attract investment will be our strategy to achieve financial independence”.

Shepande said setting up a football development fund that would not only secure the future of the game but also provide financial support for grassroots and women’s football.

“One of the key strategy will be to ensure that FAZ is financially accountable and transparent, with detailed annual reports available to the public. Zambian women’s football has already begun to rise, with notable international achievements. However, we need to institutionalise support for women’s football to sustain this growth,” he said.

He said his FAZ would establish dedicated leagues and tournaments for women at all levels, from schools to senior teams and create a women’s football development programme that includes scouting, coaching, and financial support to ensure that talented young women get the same opportunities as men to succeed in football.

“We will engage corporate sponsors specifically for women’s football, recognising its potential as a growing market and its importance to Zambia’s sporting identity. We will collaborate with international women’s football organisations to provide mentorship, training, and exposure for our players and coaches. We stand on the brink of a new era in Zambian football. Our vision is to make a major transformation and influence a policy shift on how football in Zambia should be managed with the right leadership, grounded in research and driven by innovation, we can overcome the challenges before us and capitalise on the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Shepande.

“Our plan is ambitious but achievable, rooted in the principles of inclusivity, development, and sustainability. Together, we will create a future where Zambian football thrives locally and internationally, where our youth are nurtured”.