MMA Zambia has called on the business community to help raise resources needed for team Zambia to be able to compete at the International Mixed Martial Arts (IMMA) 2024 World Championships set for Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

MMA Zambia president, Benjamin Bush says with only two weeks remaining before Zambia’s national MMA team departs for the World Championships in Uzbekistan, MMAZ is appealing to the corporate sector and well-wishers to help raise the necessary funds to send six of Zambia’s finest athletes to the prestigious event.

Bush said competing at the World Championships is a historic moment for the Zambian athletes as it would be the first time they compete at a global stage.

“This will be the first time Zambia has ever been represented at the MMA World Championships, an event that will feature nearly 1,000 athletes from around the globe. Our goal is to take six athletes, each of whom will face the daunting challenge of competing five times over five days in one of the world’s toughest sports to achieve a gold medal,” Bush said.

Bush said success at the World Championships would not only be a victory for Zambia but also a life-changing opportunity for the athletes, as gold medals could lead to high-profile contracts and sponsorships.

“We are grateful to our current sponsors; Big Tree Beverages, 1xBet, and Viva Med Hospital, who have contributed $1,875, $2,000, and other essential support respectively,” he said.

He stated that despite the generous donations, MMA Zambia was still short of the funds needed to fully support all six athletes.

“Each athlete’s registration: $65, flights per person $1,200, additional expenses for food, allowances, and other essentials. Currently, we have secured accommodation for six people and flights and registration for one athlete and one coach. However, to fully realise our goal, we need additional corporate sponsors to step forward,” Bush said.

He described the six athletes who are scheduled to travel for the World Championships as role models, disciplined, hard-working, and dedicated athletes with the opportunity not only to change their own lives but also to inspire and uplift their communities.

Bush said two of the six athletes were women who had the potential to make a significant impact at the World Championships.

“We are calling on brands, corporations, and well-wishers to support these talented athletes. Your contribution will help ensure they stand on the global stage, representing Zambia with pride,” said Bush.