STRUGGLING Nkana FC will today seek redemption when they renew their rivalry with Nchanga Rangers in a rescheduled MTN Zambia Premier League match at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe. The record 13-time Zambian champions have endured a difficult start in the Super League where they have only managed one win, three draws and three defeats in seven matches. Going into today’s fixture, the Kitwe giants lie deep in the relegation zone on 16th position with six points. Today’s clash with Nchanga Rangers presents another tricky test for the Kitwe giants, who are without a head coach after Ian Bakala and his assistant Denis Makinka were sent on forced leave following consecutive defeats to Green Eagles and Atletico Lusaka in the last...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here