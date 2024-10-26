ZAMBIA’S envoy at the ongoing Road to Basketball Africa League (BAL) qualifiers, Matero Magic, has continued to shine at tournament taking place in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The Zambian champions thumped South Sudanese giants Fox Basketball Club 67-63 to protect their unbeaten record at the Road to BAL qualifiers.

The Tamanga Boys started the game with a defensive approach but gained control of the match witnessed by a sizable crowd at the City Sports Centre arena.

American guard, Donovan Jones played a key role and scored 22 points to inspire Magic to victory over the South Sudanese giants.

Martin Zubillaga nicknamed the black Jesus captivated as he saved Magic with his 13-point contribution while Elijah Mukelabai’s timely blocks and dominant rebounding was also critical as magic claimed their third consecutive win.

The victory cheered head coach Manuel de Silva, who praised his boys for their aggressive approach to protect their unbeaten record.

“The boys came out aggressive and demonstrated offensive and defensive discipline, which worked well for us,” said de Silva in an interview after the game.

On Thursday, the Zambian champions thumped Malawian champions Bravehearts to increase their chances of qualifying for the BAL games.

Despite having started the game on a slow note at the City Sports Centre, the Tamanga Boys dominated the entire game and claimed a comfortable 82-67 victory.

Zubillaga’s 19 points and four assists were key to help Matero Magic outclass Bravehearts.

Experienced Saul Phiri also stepped up for Matero with 16 points, while Dremond Jones’s 11 points and Rookie Gilbert ‘Steelo’ Muleya’s impressive 10-point performance helped push Matero Magic to two wins in Group E of the BAL qualifiers.

Jones said the latest win would motivate Magic going into the remaining Group games at the Road to BAL qualifiers.

“We got the win. It’s something to build on. We got two wins, and we look forward to the next win. This (win) gives momentum for the next game tomorrow,” Jones said.

Jones said Magic’s strategy to outrun the Malawian champions had worked.

“We got off to a slow start, but we knew they only had eight players. So we were going to outrun them (Bravehearts), to get them tired and it worked for us,” said Jones.

Magic built an unassailable lead 52-32 before the fourth quarter as Magic’s Angolan coach Manuel de Silva used his entire bench to claim the crucial win.

Matero’s bench contributed 53 points and profited from 24 fast break points.

On match day one, Saul Phiri’s double (12 points and 13 rebounds) got Matero Magic off a winning start. The Magic clinched a memorable 78-71 victory over Mozambican club Costa do Sol.

Magic captain Chongo Chona led all scorers with 22 points, and big man Elijah Mukelabai bagged a double-double (12 points and 11 rebounds).

Matero Magic will face hosts Hounds Basketball Club today with kick off set for 7 p.m. Central African Time (CAT).