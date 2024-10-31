FOOTBALL Icon Kalusha Bwalya has mourned the seven Chavuma Town Council players who died in a road traffic accident in Lunkuyu area along the Zambezi-Chavuma Road in Zambezi District. Yesterday, members of the football community converged at Luneta Day Secondary School grounds in Chavuma to pay their respects to four of the seven accident victims who were buried in Chavuma, while the other three will be buried separately in Lusaka, Kitwe and Mufumbwe. The quartet who were buried in Chavuma are Raymond Chiteta, who was the team captain, Kaumba Chatale, Dominic Kapalu and Gideon Makina. Kalu said the death of the seven players was a huge setback to the future of Zambian football. In a statement from his base in...



