GREEN Buffaloes have moved to third position on the MTN Zambia Super League table after thrashing Mutondo Stars 4-1 in a Week-10 fixture played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Christopher Kumwembe, Erick Chomba, Golden Mashata and Perkins Mumba Mwale found the back of the net as Buffaloes took home all three points.

Kumwembe put Buffaloes ahead with a goal in injury time of the first half before Chomba doubled the advantage three minutes into the second half.

Titus Chansa was able to pull one goal back for Mutondo Stars in the 71st minute, however, the George Chilufya drilled side were unfortunate as Mashata and Mwale scored two late goals to hand Mutondo Stars their second defeat of the season.

The win pushed the Masauso Tembo tutored side to 19 points, one point behind second placed Power Dynamos and three points behind league leaders, ZESCO United.

In the second fixture of the double header at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, the clash of the titans involving league leaders ZESCO United and Sensational Zanaco FC produced no winner as the two sides shared the points after a goalless draw.

ZESCO United, who are now winless in the last two matches moved to 21 points while Zanaco sit on 15th position with nine points from ten matches.

“It was a tough game. We were playing Zanaco who have experience but I thought the chances we had in the first half maybe it would have been a different story,” ZESCO United Caretaker coach Emmanuel Siwale said in an interview after the match.

Siwale said picking a point against an experienced team like Zanaco was better than nothing.

“I know we have dropped points especially at home but we don’t know what this point will do for us. At least it is better than nothing. I know people will not understand but this is the result we got,” said Siwale.

Zanaco FC assistant coach Henry Banda said it was frustrating that the Bankers had continued to struggle to get a win after managing only one victory in ten games.

“It’s a bit frustrating but against ZESCO United we knew that it would not be easy because they are doing very fine, that is why they are on top. Playing away we wanted to at least get maximum points coming from where we are coming from. At home we drew against Mutondo Stars and today we wanted to fight and get maximum points so that we can move out of the relegation zone,” Banda said.

He said Zanaco were unfortunate as they could have claimed their first win in seven games but couldn’t utilise their chances especially in the second half.

“Players have lost a bit of confidence because when you are playing games and the only results you get are draws and defeats, players get to lose some confidence but against ZESCO United we showed character because most of the times we lose concentration towards the end of the game but against ZESCO it was the other way round, we didn’t start well but in the second half the players showed character,” said Banda.

Zanaco will host NAPSA Stars next weekend in a Midlands derby and Banda said the team’s technical bench would continue to encourage the players.