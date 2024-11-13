AFTER failing to win a match in the last ten games of the MTN Super League, Wedson Nyirenda has decided to resign from his position as Zanaco head coach. Nyirenda says he is open to working with any club or national team after his third stint at Zanaco came to a premature end. Zanaco confirmed Nyirenda’s departure in statement issued by the club’s media team. “Zanaco Football Club wishes to inform all stakeholders that Head Coach Wedson Nyirenda has chosen to resign from his role. The Club would like to extend its heartfelt appreciation to Coach Nyirenda for his invaluable contributions to Zanaco FC, as his efforts were instrumental in ensuring the Club’s continued presence in the league last season....



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here