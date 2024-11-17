Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu making his remarks during the official launch of the Women Sports Zambia at the National Sports Development Center in Lusaka on Wednesday 4th 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINISTER of Sports, Youth and Arts Elvis Nkandu says sports is important in the fight against drug abuse which in most instances results in mental health issues. In a speech read on his behalf by National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) Human Resource Officer Monica Lombe at the Copper Rose Zambia (CRZ) fundraising tournament at Sunset Stadium yesterday, Nkandu said a drug free society was attainable if people continued to redirect their energy and enthusiasm into positive, healthy and constructive avenues in the country. The sports minister commended CRZ for its efforts in using sports to promote mental health awareness. Nkandu was hopeful that one day Zambia would be free from drug abuse. “If we all keep fighting the good...