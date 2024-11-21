ZAMBIA Athletics (ZA) president Elias Mpondela has laughed at allegations of him intimidating members and suspending those who question ZA’s financial reports or his adherence to the ZA constitution.

A concerned citizen identified as Eddie Hantobolo reported Mpondela to the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for alleged abuse of authority and failure to account for resources at ZA.

Hantobolo accused Mpondela of solely leading ZA, a public institution established under the Sports Council Act.

Hantobolo also alleged that Mpondela had extended his term as ZA president to next year when the ZA Executive Committee elected every after four years was due for elections on December 19, 2024.

“Mpondela has led ZA for 26 years, during which he has allegedly intimidated members and suspended those who question financial reports or his adherence to the ZA Constitution including those challenging the top position,” Hantobolo stated in his report to ACC and DEC.

“Mpondela has extended his term citing insufficient time to prepare financial and essential reports, a highly unusual practice in a public institution where accountability is expected”.

However, Mpondela said ZA had been one of the most organised sports federations in Zambia which had achieved a lot during his reign as president.

“Whether I have been running for 26 years as president, that warrants people to go to ACC? ACC is a professional organisation and for me it is a laughing matter that because I have been president for 26 years, therefore I must be reported to ACC. Surely even if it is hatred, is it how you do things? I don’t know who Mr Hantobolo is, maybe he is a member of ZA, I’m not sure so I don’t know and I’m not preview of all the details but ACC are professional people. I’m surprised but I believe when people are moved by such level of hatred there is nothing you can do,” Mpondela said.

Mpondela said his executive had not breached the ZA constitution which allowed for elections to be held in the last quarter of the four year term or the first quarter after the four year term.

He said the ZA Elective AGM would be held on March 22 as agreed by the Executive Committee which met on Saturday last week.

“The executive met last Saturday and we reaffirmed that the elections will be held in the first quarter of next year. This was done according to the ZA Constitution,” said Mpondela.

“The ZA constitution says that elections are four years and the Elective AGM can be held in the last or first quarter. It is shocking that people who are not even our members are coming up with a lot of dates for the ZA elections. We also don’t know why the whole country even those who are not our members are allowed to come up with dates for our elections. For us we have announced the dates. The executive committee met to reaffirm the date of holding elections in the first quarter. The constitution says the term of office of the ZA Executive is four years while the AGM and elections can be held in the last quarter of the year and it goes on to say or in the first quarter but not later than March”.

He said the change of dates to March 22 gave people more time to campaign as they aimed replace him as president of ZA.