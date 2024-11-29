A RUN of three consecutive victories in the Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) qualifiers has earned Chipolopolo a giant leap on the FIFA Rankings, moving seven places up from 94th to 87th place. For the last few months, Chipolopolo have been on a downward trend as regards the FIFA Rankings, but their fortunes have changed following strong performances. Avram Grant’s men qualified to the Africa Cup with a game to spare when they beat Ivory Coast 1-0 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on October 15. They then followed it up with a 2-0 win over Sierra Leone to finish the qualifiers as Group leaders with 13 points. The two results were preceded by the 1-0 win over Chad. This explains...



