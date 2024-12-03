KABWE Warriors coach Mumamba Numba is leading the chase to be named coach of the month for November after being nominated alongside Nkana trainer Mwenya Chipepo and Green Eagles gaffer Kebby Hachipuka. Last month, bookmakers Bolabet launched the player and coach of the year awards for the Super League to appreciate trainers and players for their performance in the period under review. Mutondo Stars coach George Chilufya won the inaugural award after being voted by fans. Following a poor run in November, Chilufya will not be able to defend his award after missing out on the nominations. This November’s award is being determined by the performances between November 2 and 27. Warriors have been immaculate during the period under review....



