COPPER Princesses coach Carol Kanyemba is not carried away with her team’s 10 – 0 bashing of Mauritius in the COSAFA under – 17 championship ahead of Zambia’s match against Madagascar. Yesterday, Zambia was in no compromising mood, the girls levelled up their game to score 10 past Mauritius in a match that saw them take an 8-0 lead at the break. The free scoring girls have finished the group stage in the best possible way, with a 100 per cent record that has seen them win all the opening three games as they sit top of the group with nine points. Masela Sekeseke gave in a player of the match performance, scoring four goals on the day to take...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here