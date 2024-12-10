“IT is a huge recognition,” was Copper Queens and Orlando Pride striker Barbra Banda’s reaction to becoming the first African player in history to be named in the 2024 FIFPRO Women’s World 11. FIFPRO are the worldwide representative organization for over 65,000 professional players. Every year, the global player union invites all professional footballers to compose the team of the year. Banda’s recognition is not surprising given the impressive season she has had for club and country. The striker has 17 goals in 25 games for Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and led them to the Shield and Championship titles in the United States. For the national team, she managed nine goals this year, including a...



