Elite Stars Football Academy says it is determined to empower young sporting minds with football skills and knowledge, through the hosting of the Africa Academies Championship. Speaking after the launch of the 2024 Africa Academies Championship, which has attracted academies local academies and others from Botswana, Uganda and Zimbabwe at Queensmead Stadium in Lusaka, Elite Stars Football Academy Vice Chairman, Chanda Musakanya, said Elite Stars was committed to giving youngsters in the region the opportunity to develop their talents. He said the third edition of the Africa Academies Championship, a three-day yearly tournament held every December, was aimed at giving kids the exposure needed for their growth as future stars. “The inspiration of this tournament, back in the days we...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here