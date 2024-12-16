GREEN Buffaloes Volleyball Club coach Luckson Mazumbo says he is disheartened by the club’s failure to defend the 2024 Zone-6 Indoor Volleyball Club championship. Green Buffaloes suffered a 3-1 semifinal defeat to Zimbabwe’s UZ Wolves before beating Alianca Mozambique 3-0 to win bronze in a third and fourth play off at the Gaborone’s Dishupo Hall in Botswana. Meanwhile, Green Buffaloes Women’s Volleyball Team also failed to reach the finals after suffering a 3-1 loss at the hands of UP Maputo of Mozambique before beating Mafolofolo of Botswana to also settle for Bronze. Mazumbo said Green Buffaloes were unfortunate because all teams in the region had been training hard to beat them due to their status as giants of the region...



