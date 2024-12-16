THE Zambia National Team has been granted automatic qualification for the delayed 2024 African Nations Championship CHAN following the withdrawal of Mozambique from the championship qualifiers. Zambia was scheduled to play Mozambique on December 21 in Maputo for the first leg of the final qualifying stage of the CHAN qualifiers before hosting the reverse fixture on December 28 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga said the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had written to FAZ notifying them of the qualification. “Following the withdrawal of Mozambique from the CHAN 2024 qualifiers, please be informed that Zambia has qualified directly for the final tournament of CHAN 2024,” he said. “While we would have loved to qualify by...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here