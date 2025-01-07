WEDSON Nyirenda says Zambia has what it takes to win the delayed 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) slated for Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda next month. Zambia will know its CHAN group opponents next week Wednesday when the Confederation of African Football (CAF) conducts the draws for the bi-annual tournament. Nyirenda, assisted by veteran trainer Beston Chambeshi will lead Chipolopolo at the tournament. The former Zanaco coach is high on confidence about the team’s prospects. Zambia qualified to the second tier AFCON without kicking a ball after their final round opponents, Mozambique, pulled out of the qualifiers at the 11th hour. This will be the second time Nyirenda will be leading the team at the CHAN with the last outing being...



