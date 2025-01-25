“AT the right time, I, the LORD, will make it happen.” These timeless words from Isaiah 60:22 resonate deeply with the story of 25-year-old Lumwana Radiants goalkeeper William Mtonga. For nearly a decade, Mtonga has been moving from club to club in an effort to secure first-team football. As you might know, breaking into the starting eleven as a goalkeeper is not an easy feat. It now seems that fate has finally worked in his favour, judging by his performances in the last seven games for Lumwana Radiants. Since being given a chance, Mtonga has kept five clean sheets and is part of a Lumwana side that is on a seven-match unbeaten run. Although he has been around for a...



