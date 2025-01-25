AFTER impressing with two consecutive wins over Mufulira Wanderers and Nchanga Rangers, MTN Super League leaders Kabwe Warriors face another tricky challenge today as they visit Nkoloma Stadium for a clash with defending champions Red Arrows.

Only two points separate the two sides as they meet, with Warriors leading the Super League on 36 points, level with second-placed Zesco United.

The clash with Red Arrows presents Kabwe Warriors the chance to avenge the 2-0 defeat they suffered on October 30, the last time the two sides met. In their last four encounters, Arrows have recorded three wins, including a 4-1 triumph in the ABSA Cup final, while Warriors have only managed one victory.

Red Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe is not taking the game lightly despite his team’s strong record against the Warriors.

“We know it is not going to be an easy game against Kabwe Warriors, but we are ready. We have prepared well. We know that we don’t have to be complacent because of our good record against Kabwe Warriors. We just have to stay focused to ensure that we collect maximum points,” said Mbewe.

Kabwe Warriors assistant coach Derick Mulenga said his team was ready for the champions, who have remained unbeaten at home for over two seasons.

“I think so far, preparations have gone well for the team, and the morale is high in camp. We expect good results. Red Arrows are the current champions for both the ABSA Cup and the league, so it won’t be easy, but this is football. We just have to go there with the right mentality,” said Mulenga.

Red Arrows will be without midfielder Alasane Diarra due to injury, but Zephania Phiri and Thomas Zulu are back after recovering from their respective injuries.

In other fixtures lined up for today, Nkana will seek redemption from last weekend’s loss to Zesco United when they host NAPSA Stars at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe, while Forest Rangers will host rejuvenated Power Dynamos in Ndola.

Mufulira Wanderers will aim to recover from their defeat to Kabwe Warriors when they host Lumwana Radiants, who are in fine form with four wins and one draw in their last five matches.

Elsewhere, Nchanga Rangers will take on Mutondo Stars at Nchanga Stadium in Chingola, while struggling Indeni FC will welcome FC MUZA at Indeni Sports Complex.

Tomorrow’s action will feature Green Eagles, looking to recover from consecutive defeats when they host Zesco United, while Nkwazi will face Atletico Lusaka at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka.

Sensational Zanaco FC will host Green Buffaloes at Woodlands Stadium.

After overcoming Atletico Lusaka 2-0 in their previous fixture, Zanaco will aim for back-to-back wins to climb out of the relegation zone, where they currently sit second from bottom with 20 points.

For Buffaloes, who have endured five draws and three defeats in their last eight games, tomorrow’s derby provides a chance to bounce back and solidify their position in the top eight of the Super League.