FOOTBALL icon Kalusha Bwalya believes Zambia remains a formidable force in African football despite the Chipolopolo’s struggles at continental level over the past decade. Meanwhile, Wedson Nyirenda has described Morocco and Zambia as “Siamese twins” after the two nations were placed in the same group for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Zambia had missed three consecutive AFCON tournaments before returning for the 2024 edition, where they failed to advance beyond the group stage. With the Chipolopolo having qualified for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, where they will compete in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Mali, and Comoros, Great Kalu is optimistic about Zambia’s chances. Speaking to SABC Sports, Bwalya, who was among the African legends attending the AFCON...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here