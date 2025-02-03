KABWE Warriors have claimed top spot on the MTN Super League table following an impressive 3-1 victory over relegation-threatened Indeni FC in a Week-22 fixture played at the Godfrey Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.

An unfortunate own goal by Indeni FC defender Ben Chishala, combined with strikes from Field Kandela and Francis Banda, secured a crucial win for Warriors to leapfrog Ndola giants ZESCO United at the league summit.

The victory cheered Kabwe Warriors assistant coach Derick Mulenga, who praised his players for their team spirit while urging them to stay focused and maintain their winning momentum, especially during home matches.

“A good fight from the players. I just want to encourage them. Today they showed the team spirit that we have demonstrated all along the week. We just have to continue to collect maximum points at home. It wasn’t an easy game. Indeni, although they are at the bottom of the log, showed that they are fighting to survive. We have to learn from this game that all matches won’t be easy; we just have to collect maximum points at home,” Mulenga said during a post-match interview.

Indeni FC where forced to finish the match with a man down after Mofat Ngambi received a red card in the second half.

Despite the loss, Indeni FC Head Coach Keegan Syaabeene commended his players for their resilience, even after conceding early goals within the first 17 minutes of the match.

“We tried our best to reorganize and come back into the game, but we conceded again as we were looking for an equalizer. The positive thing is that the boys don’t give up easily. Even when we were 3-1 down, they pushed and fought until the final whistle,” Syaabeene said.

Warriors started the game on a commanding note and forced Chishala to gift the home team the lead just five minutes into the first half after he misdirected Charles Sichilima’s long throw into his own net.

Kandela extended Warriors’ lead in the 17th minute after he rose high to powerfully head in Edward Tembo’s well-delivered free-kick.

Indeni managed to pull one back in the final minute of the first half when striker Simon Mwenya converted from Stanley Chisenga’s well executed corner.

However, Warriors restored their two-goal cushion in the 60th minute as Francis Banda netted a spectacular goal to seal the 3-1 win.

The victory propelled Kabwe Warriors to 40 points, level with ZESCO United but ahead on goal difference. Warriors boast of having a superior goal difference of 15 compared to ZESCO’s 10.

Meanwhile, Mufulira Wanderers climbed to seventh position after securing a hard-fought 1-0 win against Mutondo Stars at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Substitute Evans Chisenga emerged as the hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 71st minute.

Chisenga, who had replaced Clive Biyeta in the early stages of the second half, punished the hosts by clinically finishing a well-crafted move to secure three valuable points for his side to move to 33 points.

On the other hand, the defeat dealt a blow to Mutondo Stars, who dropped to 14th place with 24 points, just a single point above the relegation zone which currently features Zanaco, Forest Rangers, Lumwana Radiants, and Indeni FC.