FAZ president Andrew Kamanga sandwiched by 2024 CAF Women's player of the year Barbra Banda (right) and CAF Best Women Assistant Referee of the year Diana Chikotesha.

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has expressed optimism for a more successful 2025 following a remarkable year of football success recorded last year.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga praised the performance of the national teams and highlighted Zambia’s growing stature on the international football stage.

“Coming off an eventful 2024 where all our national teams qualified for continental competitions, we are determined more than ever to build on those gains in 2025,” Kamanga said.

The past year saw Zambia’s national teams cement their dominance on the COSAFA region by winning multiple COSAFA trophies.

The Copper Queens, Under-17 boys and girls, and Under-20 girls were crowned champions of COSAFA, while the Under-20 boys finished as runners-up.

In his message in the 2024 News Letter published by FAZ media, Kamanga also celebrated the historic achievements of Copper Queens captain Barbra Banda, who earned prestigious honors, including the CAF Women’s Player of the Year, BBC Women’s World Footballer of the Year, and a spot in the FIFA World XI.

Banda’s accolades affirmed Zambia’s arrival on the global women’s football stage, following the team’s second Olympic appearance and FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification.

Referee Diana Chikotesha was also celebrated for being named CAF Women Assistant Referee of the Year, further showcasing Zambia’s influence in African football.

On the men’s side, the Chipolopolo secured back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifications, topping a group that included African champions Ivory Coast.

Kamanga described the achievement as a key platform for future success.

“2024 set the perfect stage for us to launch into 2025,” Kamanga noted.

He added that FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s historic visit to Zambia opened doors for a $10 million FAZ Technical Centre, which will revolutionize football development in the country.

As Zambia looks ahead to continental tournaments and further advancements in football infrastructure, Kamanga called on fans and stakeholders to rally behind the national teams.

“We will once again be counting on the fans to carry us through 2025. Let’s make 2025 great together,” Kamanga said as he emphasized the shared commitment needed to elevate Zambian football to even greater heights