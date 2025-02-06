THE Zambia Golf Union (ZGU) is confident that Team Zambia will be able to triumph at the ongoing 2025 Africa Amateur Golf Championship taking place at the prestigious Leopard Creek Country Club in South Africa. ZGU president Greg Lubesha says the Union has high expectations for the six-member team, which is among the favorites at the three-day championship that started on February 5 and will run until February 8. “We have sent a team of six boys, and there are 23 countries competing there. So our expectations are very high considering how we performed last year. When we hosted the Region Five Championship in Lusaka involving 12 countries, we managed to beat South Africa. It was the first time South...



