ZAMBIA’S rising mixed martial arts stars Miracle Chepito and Gilbert Ndlovu lit up the Versus Promotions international card with back-to-back victories on Saturday night, while teammate Mutinta ‘The Grappler’ Mweene suffered a controversial loss after debatable decisions by the judges. Chepito, representing Ulemu Fight Academy and sponsored by NP Security, opened the show with a dominant first-round TKO over South Africa’s Bianca Camphor. With calm precision and technical poise, she read her opponent’s timing and landed a clean overhand right that rocked Camphor, prompting a referee stoppage after a flurry of unanswered shots. “Showed pure calmness in the beginning,” one commentator noted. “And once she found Bianca’s timing, she finished the job with a beautiful overhand.” The win improved Chepito’s...