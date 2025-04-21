Left: Miracle Chipito lands a strike on her South African opponent Kayla Van Wyk . Right: Gilbert Ndlovu lands a strike on Congo fighter Kevin Nsiona during their Versus tournament match up in South Africa on Saturday. Picture by Versus Fight Promotion

ZAMBIA’S rising mixed martial arts stars Miracle Chepito and Gilbert Ndlovu lit up the Versus Promotions international card with back-to-back victories on Saturday night, while teammate Mutinta ‘The Grappler’ Mweene suffered a controversial loss after debatable decisions by the judges. Chepito, representing Ulemu Fight Academy and sponsored by NP Security, opened the show with a dominant first-round TKO over South Africa’s Bianca Camphor. With calm precision and technical poise, she read her opponent’s timing and landed a clean overhand right that rocked Camphor, prompting a referee stoppage after a flurry of unanswered shots. “Showed pure calmness in the beginning,” one commentator noted. “And once she found Bianca’s timing, she finished the job with a beautiful overhand.” The win improved Chepito’s...