Looking through life, I could probably have been a village fisherman in Kalabo District of Western Province or even a pick-pocketer around Lusaka’s town centre if it were not for government bursary (now student loans). Another thought actually tells me that I would have been long dead considering that many of my childhood friends with humble education are no more. Yesterday morning I had a privilege of meeting with some Senior Officials from the New Dawn Administration at Government Complex during the National Symposium on Academic Freedom who have given…...
Menu