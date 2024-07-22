In March 2022, an important event took place at the Mulungushi Conference Centre in Lusaka — the National Forest Indaba. This gathering wasn’t just a conference; it was a crucial platform to discuss serious issues like unsustainable charcoal production and encroachments on our national forests.

Experts and stakeholders from different backgrounds came together to talk about these issues. Their discussions highlighted the urgent challenges we face today. With ongoing drought and increasing energy needs, the harmful effects of unsustainable practices are clear. This underscores the importance of making informed decisions and taking proactive steps.

Recently, in response to growing concerns, the Minister of Green Economy and Environment banned unsustainable charcoal production in three districts: Mumbwa, Shibuyunji, and Itezhi Tezi. These actions show a growing awareness of the need to protect our forests for future generations.

It’s crucial that the findings of the National Forest Indaba are shared with the public. The report includes valuable contributions from traditional leaders, civil society groups, and forestry experts. Each perspective adds a layer to our understanding of how to manage forests sustainably.

Releasing this report isn’t just a formality; it’s a call to action. By sharing its findings, we promote transparency, accountability, and public involvement. Communities and stakeholders will better understand the factors influencing decision-makers and the strategies needed for a sustainable future.

As we face these challenges, let’s listen to the wisdom and commitment shown at the meeting. Let’s improve communication and awareness to protect our precious forest ecosystems.

Forestry Advocacy for Communities Communication Transparency Accountability and Research – F(A+C+T+A+R)