On December 1st, 2024, the world will celebrate World AIDS Day, an annual event that highlights the ongoing battle against HIV-related stigma and honors those we’ve lost. It is a time to reflect on progress while raising awareness of the challenges that lie ahead in our goal to end AIDS by 2030. Remember, even if you are not infected, you are affected—this fight is for everyone.

Zambia is among the countries with a high number of people living with HIV/AIDS, with an estimated 1.3 million individuals in 2020. While this is the case, over the past 10 years, Zambia has made significant progress in raising awareness among adults living with HIV. This has resulted in many individuals being aware of their status, adhering to treatment, and living longer than ever before.

Notably, adolescents and young people account for 50% of new annual HIV infections, translating to approximately 90,000 individuals aged 10 to 19 living with the virus, with only half receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART). Additionally, Mother-to-child transmission of HIV (MTCT) is the primary contributor to childhood infections, accounting for 95% of cases. Additionally, over 40% of all children are unaware of their HIV status, exacerbating the treatment gap.

In 2014, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) launched the 95-95-95 targets. The aim was to diagnose 95% of all HIV-positive individuals, provide antiretroviral therapy (ART) for 95% of those diagnosed and achieve viral suppression for 95% of those treated by 2030.

As a country, it is gratifying to note that we have made strides in meeting the 95-95-95 targets set by UNAIDS, which call for 95% of all people living with HIV to be aware of their status, 95% of those aware to be on ART, and 95% of those on ART to achieve viral load suppression.

According to a report from the Zambia Statistics Agency, Zambia has exceeded the two of the three targets, with 88.7% of adults living with HIV aware of their status, 98% of those aware on ART, and 96.3% achieving viral load suppression. This indicates strong progress towards the targets, and with intensified interventions, Zambia is on track to achieve this target by 2025 and hopefully end AIDS by 2030.

These statistics demonstrate the impact of the national HIV response, and the progress made over the past years. To maintain this momentum, we must enhance our interventions because this fight is for everyone. To reach our 2025 target of 95, 95,95 and end AIDS by 2030, we need to take several key actions:

Intensify Testing and Treatment for Young Adults: Implement widespread testing initiatives leveraging social networks. Encourage individuals who know their status to motivate friends to get tested.

Door-to-Door Testing: Reach out to community markets, bars, schools, and playgrounds to ensure individuals are tested, especially those unlikely to seek testing at facilities.

Promote Abstinence and Safe Practices: Educate young adults about the importance of abstinence and fidelity. Provide free condoms at schools, universities, and public venues to reduce transmission.

Integrate Services: Combine HIV testing, prevention, treatment, and care with services for tuberculosis, hepatitis, STI screening, and mental health support. This multipronged approach will reach populations who may not specifically seek HIV services.

Address Stigma: Utilize social media platforms to inform and educate about HIV/AIDS, fostering a supportive environment and reducing stigma. Tiktok, facebook, Instagram can be used to enhance the attainment of the target.

Educate on PEP and PrEP: Raise awareness about post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in schools and colleges, ensuring access to these options for those at risk.

To achieve the global goal of zero new HIV infections by 2030, Zambia must address key challenges as stated above. Suffice to say, limited sexuality education, cultural attitudes towards condom use, and inadequate communication about sexual health hinder progress.

We should continue to work towards establishing effective focus groups and HIV prevention clubs in schools, enhancing comprehensive sexuality education, and promoting open discussions between parents and children about sexual health. Culturally tailored programs are essential for improving communication, while community-based strategies should promote protective sexual behaviors among high-risk populations.

We must confront the unacceptable prevalence of pediatric HIV cases among newborns. This urgent issue requires renewed focus on prevention and intervention strategies to eliminate MTCT. Together, we can make significant strides in the fight against HIV and work toward a future with zero new infections.

Organizations like the National AIDS Council, UNAIDS, WHO, PEPFAR, along with civil society groups and communities, have played a crucial role in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

As we commemorate Worlds AIDS Day on 1st December, 2024, let us stand united in the fight against HIV/AIDS, committing ourselves to the bold vision of zero new infections, zero discrimination, and zero AIDS-related deaths by 2030. Every action count whether it’s getting tested, supporting those affected, or advocating for policies that prioritize prevention and care.

Together, we can turn the tide against this epidemic, creating a future where AIDS is no longer a threat to global health, and where every person can live a life free from stigma and fear. The time to act is now let’s make the end of AIDS a reality.

The author is a BSC Registered HIV Nurse Practitioner/Registered Nurse.

