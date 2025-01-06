The holidays are over, and as we settle into the new year, let’s reflect on how much time we spent on our screens during the festive season. Between capturing the perfect photos, scrolling through social media, and binge-watching movies, chances are your screen time skyrocketed. Technology has become an integral part of our lives, but have you considered how it might be affecting your health?

Here in Zambia, nearly everyone now has a cellphone, and platforms like TikTok, WhatsApp, and Facebook have become part of our daily lives—something that wasn’t common just 20 years ago. These tools bring immense convenience and connection, but they’ve also introduced challenges. From disrupted sleep to radiation exposure, excessive screen time could be silently sabotaging your wellness. Let’s explore how to strike a balance.

How Excessive Screen Time Affects Health

Sleep Disruptions

The blue light emitted by screens interferes with our natural sleep-wake cycle, also known as the circadian rhythm. Spending hours scrolling through social media or watching TV late at night can trick the brain into thinking it’s still daytime, delaying the production of melatonin, the hormone that helps us sleep. Over time, this leads to poor-quality sleep, which affects everything from mood to metabolism.

For people with diabetes, sleep is even more critical. Poor sleep can increase insulin resistance and disrupt blood sugar levels, making it harder to manage the condition effectively.

Mental Health Impacts

Endless notifications, curated social media feeds, and the pressure to stay constantly connected can create feelings of stress, anxiety, and even depression. Comparisons to others’ seemingly perfect lives can erode self-esteem, while the rush from likes/comments can lead to addictive behaviours.

Screen time also reduces moments of mindfulness. Instead of living in the present, we often find ourselves distracted, jumping between apps or messages, leaving us feeling mentally drained.

Radiation Exposure

Mobile phones and other devices emit electromagnetic radiation, which has sparked concerns about its potential effects on health. Ongoing research suggests that holding phones close to your body or head for long periods may cause slight tissue heating. While there’s no clear evidence linking this to long-term risks like cancer, using hands-free options or keeping devices away from your body can help reduce any potential risks.

Sedentary Lifestyles

Let’s be honest: how often do we find ourselves binge-watching a series or endlessly scrolling through our phones while lounging on the couch? Technology can encourage inactivity: prolonged sitting, coupled with poor posture while using devices, can lead to physical issues like back pain and stiffness.

For those managing diabetes or aiming to prevent it, staying active is key to regulating blood sugar levels and improving overall health. A sedentary lifestyle, aggravated by excessive screen time, can hinder these efforts.

Creating Healthier Digital Habits

So how can we enjoy the benefits of technology without letting it harm our health? Here are some practical steps:

1. Set Screen Time Limits

Many smartphones have built-in tools to track and limit screen time. Use these features to monitor how much time you’re spending on certain apps, and set daily limits. Aim for more meaningful digital interactions rather than endless scrolling.

2. Create Tech-Free Zones

Designate certain areas in your home as “tech-free zones.” For example, keep televisions out of the bedroom to promote better sleep. Instead of scrolling before bed, try reading a book, journaling, or practicing deep breathing exercises. Similarly, enjoy meals without devices. Eating mindfully not only helps you savour your food but also prevents overeating—a win for overall health and diabetes management.

3. Combine Screen Breaks with Movement

Prolonged screen use can strain your eyes and encourage lazy habits. To combat this, follow the 20-20-20 rule break: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds, and stand up, stretch, or take a short walk. This habit reduces eye strain, encourages movement, and boosts overall energy.

4. Limit Notifications

Constant pings and vibrations can make it difficult to focus, leading to stress and reduced productivity. Turn off non-essential notifications, or set your phone to “Do Not Disturb” mode during work hours or personal time. This reduces distractions and encourages more intentional device use.

5. Cut Back on TV Time

Excessive TV watching often leads to extended sedentary periods, poor posture, and even unhealthy snacking habits. Limit your TV time by pre-selecting what you’ll watch instead of channel surfing. Consider swapping some TV time for active hobbies like gardening, taking a walk, or playing with your kids.

6. Prioritize Offline Activities

Balance screen time with offline activities that bring joy and relaxation. Spend time outdoors, take up a hobby, or connect with friends and family face-to-face. These activities not only reduce screen dependency but also improve mental/emotional health.

Digital Wellness and Diabetes

For individuals living with diabetes, technology offers valuable tools for management, such as glucose monitoring apps, meal trackers, and fitness platforms. However, it’s important to strike a balance between using these tools effectively and avoiding over-reliance.

• Schedule Device-Free Meal Times: Even if you’re using an app to track your meals, put the phone away while eating. Focus on the flavours and portions of your food to support mindful eating.

• Use Apps Wisely: Choose a few key apps that help with diabetes management and avoid unnecessary ones.

• Physical Activity Reminders: Use your phone or smartwatch to set activity reminders, ensuring you stay active throughout the day.

A Call to Action

Start by making small changes—turn off unnecessary notifications, take breaks to move your body, and swap screen time for face-to-face connections. These simple adjustments can lead to big improvements in your health, happiness, and productivity.

Technology is here to serve us—not the other way around. By managing screen time wisely, we can reclaim our energy and focus, making room for what truly matters. Let’s commit to digital wellness—not just for ourselves, but for the people we care about most.

(Kaajal Vaghela is a wellness entrepreneur, sportswear designer, and diabetes health consultant with over three decades of lived experience managing Type 1 diabetes. As the chairperson of the Lusaka branch of the Diabetes Association of Zambia, she is a passionate advocate for breaking down myths and building awareness about diabetes. For more information, check out: www.kaajalvaghela.com and for any feedback: [email protected])